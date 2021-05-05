Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRLB. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.67.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $102.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a one year low of $93.28 and a one year high of $286.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.98.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

