Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 274.80 ($3.59).

Shares of PFG opened at GBX 239.40 ($3.13) on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 140.70 ($1.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32). The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £607.16 million and a P/E ratio of 16.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 262.25.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

