ProximaX Market Cap Achieves $12.65 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. ProximaX has a total market cap of $12.65 million and approximately $227,526.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ProximaX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00068363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.89 or 0.00265438 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $655.36 or 0.01152860 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00031707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.27 or 0.00726992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,738.19 or 0.99809561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProximaX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProximaX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.