PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PTC by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.20. 4,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,111. PTC has a 1 year low of $60.98 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

