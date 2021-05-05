PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The company had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.91.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.