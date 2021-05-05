Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $300.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Public Storage traded as high as $283.00 and last traded at $281.99, with a volume of 3242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $278.03.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.44 and a 200-day moving average of $236.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

