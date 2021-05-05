Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PUBGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf cut Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Publicis Groupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.05. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

