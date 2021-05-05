Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Down 5.3%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) shares fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.25 and last traded at $44.39. 21,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 289,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUNG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $28,340,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,988,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,881,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,093,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,594 shares of company stock worth $30,107,701.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

