Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Receives €91.66 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €91.66 ($107.83).

Several brokerages have commented on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of PUM stock traded down €2.32 ($2.73) during trading on Friday, reaching €86.52 ($101.79). The company had a trading volume of 190,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Puma has a one year low of €53.32 ($62.73) and a one year high of €94.36 ($111.01). The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion and a PE ratio of 168.26.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

