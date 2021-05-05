PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Shares Up 0.8%

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 7,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

