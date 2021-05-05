Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.03.

PXD opened at $158.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

