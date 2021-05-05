Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Issued By Raymond James

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NGT. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Newmont to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Newmont from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Newmont stock opened at C$78.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$78.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.88. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$68.76 and a 52 week high of C$96.45.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.67 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.691 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

