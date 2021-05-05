Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.83. The stock has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,123,494 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 785,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after acquiring an additional 749,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

