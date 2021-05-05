Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QSR. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$85.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$82.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$78.18. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$67.77 and a 1 year high of C$87.32. The firm has a market cap of C$26.39 billion and a PE ratio of 41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.666 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.14%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

