Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Issued By Barrington Research

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Strategic Education in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $77.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a one year low of $74.60 and a one year high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $36,755,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Strategic Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,141,000 after purchasing an additional 139,728 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 227,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 82,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,851,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

