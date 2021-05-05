Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Issued By Desjardins

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

GIL opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 141,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

