Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. Raised by SVB Leerink (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

BSX stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 371,049 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,342,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,906,000 after buying an additional 274,387 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 18,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,637 shares of company stock worth $4,460,233 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

