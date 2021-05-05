Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for HealthStream in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

HSTM stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.68 million, a PE ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 467.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 553,493 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 235,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,587,000 after acquiring an additional 168,226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 84,646 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

