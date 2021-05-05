Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Raised by William Blair

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.82.

NYSE MCO opened at $330.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.08 and a 200-day moving average of $286.00. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $240.29 and a 52-week high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Moody’s by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after acquiring an additional 705,790 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 413,430 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after buying an additional 208,481 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

