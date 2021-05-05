Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for NovoCure Limited Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NovoCure in a research note issued on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVCR. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $197.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,038.48 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $220.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.62.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $18,957,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 648,993 shares in the company, valued at $129,506,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,429,497,000 after buying an additional 136,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,718,000 after buying an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,238,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,259,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,487,000 after buying an additional 54,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $148,269,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

