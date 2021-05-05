Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.19). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPOT. Nordea Equity Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.04.

NYSE SPOT opened at $240.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $144.03 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

