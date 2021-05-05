Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

TFX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $412.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $422.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 19.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,023.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after buying an additional 106,227 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

