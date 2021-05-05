Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Decreased by Analyst

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trustmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TRMK stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $21,168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Trustmark by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

