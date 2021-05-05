Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $460.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.