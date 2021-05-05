Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.05. Q2 posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.21 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

NYSE:QTWO traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.51. 353,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,200. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.92. Q2 has a 52-week low of $75.67 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,350 shares in the company, valued at $31,622,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 23,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,637,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,630 shares in the company, valued at $37,177,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,211 shares of company stock valued at $19,348,503 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Q2 by 235.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

