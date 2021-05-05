Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for IDEX Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IEX. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

IEX stock opened at $227.34 on Monday. IDEX has a twelve month low of $141.86 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,184 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in IDEX by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 118,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

