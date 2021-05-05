Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Trustmark Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Trustmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TRMK opened at $33.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

In other Trustmark news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 16.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the first quarter worth $35,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

