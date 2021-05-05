Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Lifted by Analyst

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amphenol in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $66.07 on Monday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $5,654,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

