Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Apple in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now expects that the iPhone maker will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.99. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

