Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.