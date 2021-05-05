Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $153.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,906 shares of company stock worth $7,341,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after purchasing an additional 752,878 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

