Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Raised by Oppenheimer

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

JCI stock opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $64.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,597 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,023,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

