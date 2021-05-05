Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Electronic Arts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.04 and a 200-day moving average of $135.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after buying an additional 332,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $448,155,000 after purchasing an additional 467,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $145,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.