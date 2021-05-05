Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for TriMas Co. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) – KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for TriMas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $32.56 on Monday. TriMas has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,574,000 after purchasing an additional 90,707 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,095,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,354,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,025,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,421,000 after buying an additional 43,918 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after buying an additional 157,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth $27,442,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $756,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $810,995.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,491,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,218 shares of company stock worth $4,344,813 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

