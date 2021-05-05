Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Boosted by Wedbush

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Overstock.com in a research note issued on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

OSTK has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $78.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $121,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,978.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,235,000 after purchasing an additional 287,649 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 394,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

