QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QNTQY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of QNTQY stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

