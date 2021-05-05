Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,457 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,035 shares of company stock valued at $38,146,927 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.16. 115,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,851,283. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $200.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

