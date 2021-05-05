Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,280 shares of company stock worth $3,549,899. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,111,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.53.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

