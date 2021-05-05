Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,403 Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. 11,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,050. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24.

