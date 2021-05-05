Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,656 shares during the quarter. Putnam Premier Income Trust makes up about 1.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,240. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

