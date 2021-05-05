Quaero Capital S.A. Increases Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Quaero Capital S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Ballard Power Systems comprises 2.2% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 409,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

