Quaero Capital S.A. Sells 10,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Quaero Capital S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.4% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.06. 94,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,734,771. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $601.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.