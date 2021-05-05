Qubitica Price Reaches $11.94 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00066704 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003244 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002584 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.