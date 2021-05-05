Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $134.75

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.75 and last traded at $132.71, with a volume of 1267753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,366,191,000 after acquiring an additional 113,416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,799,000 after acquiring an additional 194,810 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after buying an additional 286,486 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.