Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Short Interest Update

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUILF remained flat at $$2.19 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. Quilter has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.19.

Get Quilter alerts:

QUILF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.