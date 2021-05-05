Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $505 million-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $515.04 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.56.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,519. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $142.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $83,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,657,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,829,829.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,086,177.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $444,550 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

