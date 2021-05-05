R Eugene Taylor Sells 300,000 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,499,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,193,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,868,698.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $4,819,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 9.9% during the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 129,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 981.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 839,183 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 205,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

