Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after purchasing an additional 722,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,647 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,838,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 819,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,416,000 after buying an additional 115,123 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

