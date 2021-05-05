Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Radware updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.16 EPS.

Shares of Radware stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

