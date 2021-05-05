Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 222.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock remained flat at $$51.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. Ramsay Health Care has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $53.47.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

